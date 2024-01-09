ECP allots election symbols to 145 political parties

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has allotted election symbols to 145 political parties across Pakistan before general election 2024, ARY News reported.

As per details, the election commission also allotted electoral symbols to 177 independent candidates contesting the general election 2024 on February 8.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) retained its electoral symbol lion and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) was given “arrow” as its election symbol.

The ECP allotted election symbols to PTI Nazriati, PTI-P, MLJ, PPP, IPP, JUI, JI, BNP, PAP, TLP and others.

It is pertinent to mention here that on December 22, the electoral watchdog stripped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of its electoral symbol ‘bat’ symbol in a decision on founding member Akbar S Babar’s petition challenging the intra-party elections to be in line with the rules.

The decision was taken in a consultatory meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to review the Peshawar High Court’s verdict on PTI intra-party elections that restored the electoral symbol of ‘bat’.

PTI’s intra-party elections, in which Barrister Gohar Khan was elected as chairman of the party, were held on December 2.

The polls had drawn a sharp criticism as estranged PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar announced that he would challenge the entire process. He had alleged that the PTI had carried out a selection process aimed at throwing out party workers to give the reins to a few lawyers.