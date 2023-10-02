ECP allows citizens to register, correct voting details till Oct 25

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has allowed eligible citizens to register, transfer, or correct their voting details till the 25th of this month, ARY News reported.

In a statement, an ECP official said that aspiring voters can confirm their registration status on the voter lists by sending their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number to 8300.

After sending SMS to 8300, an automated response will be generated, with information containing the name of the electoral area, block code, and serial number.

Each registered voter has the option to verify their details by visiting the District Election Commissioner’s office in their respective area, where the complete electoral rolls are available.

Recently, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued preliminary list of new delimitations ahead of general polls.

The chief election commissioner (CEC) and ECP members approved the preliminary list of new delimitations under the 2023 digital census data. After CEC’s approval, the commission issued the initial list of the delimitations on its website.

Read More: FAFEN voices concern over draft delimitation by ECP

For the National Assembly (NA), the voter quota for Punjab province was fixed at 905,595, 913,000 for Sindh, 907,913 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 930,900 for Balochistan and 787,954 for Islamabad.

The voter quota for the Punjab Assembly will be 429,929, 428,431 for the Sindh Assembly, 355,270 for the KP Assembly and 292,047 for the Balochistan Assembly.

The election commission will address the objections from October 28 to November 26, whereas, the objections could be filed against the delimitations from September 27 to October 26.

The hearing on the pleas against the delimitations will be conducted till November 25. The ECP will unveil the final delimitations on November 30.