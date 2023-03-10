ECP announces date of by-polls on Sindh LG seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the date of by-polls on local government (LG) seats in the 15 districts of Sindh, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the ECP’s notification, the LG by-polls will be held on March 26 in 15 districts of Sindh.

The polling process will be held at 90 polling stations across the Sindh districts including Benazirabad, Badin, Hyderabad and Umerkot.

The by-polls will be held on chairman and vice-chairman seats in two union committees (UCs) of Nawabshab’s two towns. Moreover, elections will be held on the chairman and vice-chairman seats of Benazirabad’s UC number 2.

The re-polling will be organised at the polling stations where elections were postponed due to the wrong printing of ballot papers or clashes.

