ECP announces guidelines for intending election candidates

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced its guidelines to the candidates intending to submit nominations for the national and provincial assemblies’ seats, ARY News reported.

According to the election schedule nomination papers can be filed from Dec 20-22.

The nomination papers can be filed from 8:30 in the morning till 4:30 in the afternoon. “The nomination fees for the National Assembly candidates and provincial assemblies’ candidates have been Rs 30,000 and 20,000 respectively,” ECP said.

The candidate can pay the fees in cash or deposit it in a branch of a bank.

“A candidate will submit his/her income tax returns of three years, annexed with nomination papers,” the guidelines read.

“The copies of full passport of the candidate would also require to be annexed with nomination papers”.

“The age of a candidate on last date of submitting the nomination papers must not be lesser than 25 years,” ECP said.

“A candidate of the National Assembly seat must be a voter of any place within Pakistan”. “A candidate of a provincial assembly must be a native of the concerned province,” ECP announced.

“A candidate of reserved seats for women in the National Assembly must be enlisted as voter in the concerned province”, ECP said.

Moreover, the proposer and endorser of a candidate for general seats must be voters in the concerned constituency, ECP said.

The general elections in Pakistan are scheduled to be held on Feb 08.