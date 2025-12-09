ECP announces schedule for LG polls in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced that local government (LG) polls in the Islamabad Capital Territory will be held on February 15, 2026.

According to the schedule, returning officers will issue a public notice inviting nomination papers on December 19. Candidates may submit their nomination papers from December 22 to 27, while the final list of nominees will be published on December 29.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place from December 30 to January 3. Appeals against acceptance or rejection can be filed between January 5 and 8, with decisions by the appellate authority expected by January 13. A revised list of candidates will be published on January 14.

Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until January 15, and election symbols will be allotted the following day, January 16.

The commission has also issued guidelines to ensure transparency throughout the process. It has barred executive authorities from announcing development projects or using state resources in ways that could influence the elections.

Public office holders—including the president, prime minister, federal ministers, and others—have been prohibited from participating in the election campaign.

However, members of the national and provincial assemblies, the Senate, and local bodies may participate in campaigning, provided they strictly adhere to the ECP’s code of conduct. Any violations will lead to legal consequences.

Government officials assigned to election duty may not be transferred without ECP approval and are prohibited from taking leave during the election period.

Polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm, with consolidation of results scheduled between February 16 and 19.