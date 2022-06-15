ECP announces polling schedule of Senate vacant seat

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a polling schedule for the election on the Senate vacant seat of technocrat in Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to ECP, the seat has fallen vacant, due to the death of Pakistan People’s Party senator Sikandar Mandhro in New York, recently. As per the fixed schedule of the election process, the polling will be held on July 6 at the Provincial Assembly building, Karachi.

The nomination papers can be filed with the Returning Officer between June 17 to 20.

Last week, senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Senator Dr Sikandar Ali Mandhro passed away in the United States (US).

According to family sources, Dr Mandhro was diagnosed with Kidney cancer – also called renal cancer –and was under treatment in a US hospital.

Born in Badin district, Sikandar Ali Mandhro, 78, was a senior PPP leader, a former provincial minister and Senator since March 2018.

He remained a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sindh multiple times from 1993 to 1996, from 1997 to 1999, from 2002 to 2008 and from 2008 to 2013.

