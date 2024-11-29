ECP announces schedule for by-elections on Bazai’s vacant NA-262

ISLAMABAD: The by-elections for the NA-262 Quetta-I seat, left vacant following the disqualification of Adil Khan Bazai, will be held on January 16, ARY News reported.

According to the schedule announced by the ECP, a public notice will be issued on December 2, and nomination papers will be submitted to the returning officer between December 4 and 6.

The names of nominated candidates will be published on December 7, and the deadline for the scrutiny of nomination papers is set for December 12.

The deadline for filing appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by returning officers is December 16, while election tribunals will decide on these appeals by December 21.

According to the schedule, the revised list of candidates will be published on December 22, with the final date for withdrawal of candidacy and publication of the updated list set for December 23. Election symbols will be allotted on December 24, and polling is scheduled for January 16, 2025.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified MNA Adil Khan Bazai over floor crossing.

As per details, the commission announced its verdict on disqualification references filed against Bazai.

Bazai, an independent candidate from Quetta, had initially submitted an affidavit joining the PML-N, only to switch allegiance to the Sunni Ittehad Council a few days later.

During the hearing, Bazai’s lawyer claimed that his PML-N membership affidavit was fake.

Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer argued that Bazai’s actions violated the constitution, particularly in the finance bill and constitutional amendment voting.

The PTI backed independent candidate Adil Bazai secured the seat of Quetta’s National Assembly constituency (NA-262) in the general election 2024.