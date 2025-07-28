ECP announces schedule for LG by-elections in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued the schedule for by-elections to fill vacant local government (LG) seats across 20 districts in Sindh, ARY News reported.

As per the schedule, the polling for the by-elections will take place on September 24, 2025.

The by-elections will cover various categories of LG seats, including wards, towns, union councils, union committees, and district councils. A total of 52 different categories of local government seats will be contested across the 20 districts.

According to the election watchdog, nomination papers can be submitted from August 21 to 23 while the scrutiny of the papers will be conducted from August 26 to 28. The ECP added that the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by September 8 before the issuance of final lists and electoral symbols.

Earlier, the election watchdog has notified 11 successful candidates of the Senate election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), held on July 21.

The ECP notified the names of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) four winners on general seats, Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed, Noorul Haq Qadri and Mirza Afridi and three joint opposition’s winners on general seats including Niaz Ahmed of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Ataul Haq Darvesh of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fzal (JUI-F) and Talha Mahmood of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The ECP notified PTI’s Rubina Naz and PPP’s Rubina Khalid as returned elected on the two women’s reserved seats.

PTI’s Azam Swati and JUI-F’s Dilawar Khan have been notified as winners on two seats of technocrats from the province.