ECP announces schedule for NA 33 Hangu by-polls

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday, issued the schedule for the by-election in NA 33 Hangu.

According to a press release by the ECP, the polling for the vacant national assembly seat would be held on April 10, 2022.

The deadline for submission of nomination papers is March 3, and scrutiny of the nomination papers would be completed by March 8.

The ECP would allot electoral symbols to contenders by March 19.

The national assembly seat was vacated after the demise of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Khayal Zaman.

