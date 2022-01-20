ECP announces schedule for second phase of KP LG polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday announced the schedule of second phase of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 18 districts, ARY News reported.

According to ECP, the second phase of elections would be held in 18 districts on March 27, 2022. The nomination papers could be submitted with the election body between 7-11 February, according to a schedule.

The initial list of the candidates will be issued on February 12 and scrutiny of the nomination papers will continue until February 22.

“The candidate could file an appeal against the scrutiny process conducted by the Returning Officer by February 19,” the ECP said adding that the candidates would be allotted election symbols on February 28.

The polling in 18 KP districts would be held on March 27, while the election commission will announce final results by April 1, the ECP notification stated.

Also Read: Setback for PTI on home turf as JUI-F leads local government polls in KP

It is pertinent to mention here that the first phase of the LG polls was held in 17 districts on Dec 19.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered a major setback as its arch-rival JUI-F managed to grab the highest number of seats in the city, tehsil councils, village and neighbourhood councils.

JUI-F’s Zubair Ali also won the hotly-contested poll for the top slot of Peshawar mayor. He bagged 62,388 votes followed by Rizwan Bangash of PTI with 50,659 votes.

Comments