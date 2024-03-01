19.9 C
ECP announces schedule for Senate by-elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for upcoming Senate by-election on six vacant general seats.

As per the schedule, nomination papers for those vying for these Senate seats can be submitted until March 3.

The scrutiny of these nomination papers is slated to take place by March 5, resulting in the final list of eligible candidates who will be contesting for the coveted Senate positions.

Candidates will have the opportunity to retrieve their nomination papers by March 10.

The polling for the by-election will take place on March 14, spanning from 9 am to 4 pm. This electoral battle will predominantly feature candidates vying for three vacant seats in Balochistan, one seat in Sindh, and one seat in Islamabad.

PML-N senator Nuzhat Sadiq has taken oath as an MNA and resigned from her senator position. Meanwhile, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI) also resigned as senator and took oath as MNA.

PPP’s Yusuf Raza Gilani also became an MNA after quitting his seat in Senate.

