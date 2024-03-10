ECP appoints ROs for conduct of Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed returning officers (ROs) in Islamabad and four provinces for the conduct of senate elections, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, ECP Director General Training Saeed Gul will be the Returning Officer in the federal capital. In contrast, provincial election commissioners Aijaz Anwar Chohan, Sharifullah, Shamshad Khan, and Muhammad Farid Afridi will be returning officers in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan respectively.

Members of the National Assembly will elect one general seat and one seat for technocrats, including Ulema from the federal capital.

The ECP also called upon members of the provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to elect members against seven general seats, two women seats and two seats for technocrats, including Ulema from each province and one seat for non-Muslims each from Punjab and Sindh which are going to be vacant after expiration of term of incumbent senators tomorrow.