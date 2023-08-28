ECP assures JI, MQM-P of completing delimitation ‘as soon as possible’

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) assured Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) and Mutahidda Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) of completing delimitation process ‘as soon as possible’, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ECP official statement said that the consultation process of the Election Commission with different political parties is underway.

Delegations of MQM-Pakistan and Jamat-e-Islami separately participated in the consultative meetings held in Islamabad today with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair.

The MQM-P delegation was led by Dr Farooq Sattar, while Ameer-ul-Azeem represented the Jamat-e-Islami.

The MQM-Pakistan supported ECP’s decision of undertaking fresh delimitation of constituencies. It said next general election should be held after ensuring delimitation of constituencies as per results of the latest census.

However, the Jamat-e-Islami delegation also demanded the commission to announce election schedule along with the delimitation of constituencies.

The Election Commission assured the delegations to complete the delimitation process as soon as possible and elections will be held immediately after that. It said that the commission will ensure completion of delimitation of constituencies and updating of electoral rolls simultaneously.

The Chief Election Commissioner appreciated the proposals of the political parties and said that the commission will give them due consideration.

Talking about the code of conduct, he said that all the political parties will be consulted again on this matter. He said monitoring of the polling process will be ensured for which a state of the art Monitoring Control Room has been established.