ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has banned the transfers, postings on federal level after the dissolution of National Assembly and federal cabinet, ARY News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) directed to the Secretary Establishment in a letter that National Assembly and federal cabinet are dissolved hence the transfers and posting should be stopped till the constitution of caretaker government.

The letter stated that after the formation of caretaker setup transfers and posting can be made. The authorities should abide the ECP decision and stop the transfers and postings.

The National Assembly (NA) was dissolved after President Dr Arif Alvi signed the summary sent by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif for disbanding the legislative.

“The president dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of the prime minister under Article 58-1 of the Constitution,” read an official statement issued by the President’s Office on X, formerly known as Twitter.

With the dissolution of the lower house of parliament, the tenure of current government – which came into power after former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan was ousted through a vote of no-confidence – ended prematurely.

It is pertinent to mention here that on July 31, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had asked the caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to remove ministers who are involved in politics. The ECP had sought the removal of caretaker ministers, advisors and assistants over ‘political associations’.