ECP bars Sindh govt from changing limits of districts, urban, rural centres

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has barred Sindh government from changing the limits of the districts and urban and rural areas for the delimitations process ahead of the local bodies elections, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the ECP, the Sindh government could not change the limits of the districts, town committees, and municipal committees.

“No change could be made in the urban and rural areas previously identified in the delimitations,” it said adding that the provincial government is no more entitled to make changes in limits of these categories.

The new delimitations will be held as per the previous limits, the commission said.

Previously in September, the ECP started preparations for local government elections in Sindh with the formation of committees for local bodies delimitation.

The election commission has notified the formation of the committees for the delimitation of local government constituencies.

The delimitation committee for each district will be comprised of three members and the District Election Commissioner will be convenor of the body, according to the notification. The Deputy Commissioner and District Education Officer or Taluka Education Officer will be other two members of the committee.

The committee in the first phase will decide fresh delimitation of constituencies of union councils, union committees and wards.

The local councils polls will be announced after fresh delimitation of constituencies in the province. Local councils delimitation process will be completed between nine to 22 September in Sindh and preliminary delimitation of constituencies will be displayed on September 23.

The schedule for local bodies elections will be announced after completion of delimitation process, the election commission announced.

