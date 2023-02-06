ECP issues schedule for by-polls in NA-38 Dera Ismail Khan

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday announced the schedule of National Assembly (NA-38) by-polls in Dera Ismail Khan, ARY News reported.

According to the ECP notification, the candidates are asked to submit nomination papers from February 06 to 08. The initial list of the nominated candidates will be displayed on February 09.

The electoral watchdog will scrutinise the candidates who filed the nomination papers on February 13 and the final list of the nominated candidates will be displayed on February 21 while the candidates will be able to withdraw their names till February 22.

The notification further said that the election symbols will be allotted to candidates on February 23.

The polling process in the constituency will be held on March 16.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP denotified more Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the NA speaker accepted their resignations.

After the announcement of PTI MNAs’ return to the National Assembly, the federal government made a move to accept their resignations in an apparent bid to reduce the number of opposition lawmakers.

At the request of NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) denotified 35 more MNAs including top PTI leaders.

READ: ‘PTI MNAS NEEDED TO WITHDRAW RESIGNATIONS BEFORE RETURNING TO NA’

The denotified PTI lawmakers include Asad Umar, Asad Qaiser, Pervez Khattak, Murad Saeed, Imran Khattak, Shehryar Afridi, Ali Amin Gandapur, Noorul Haq Qadri, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Nawaz Awan, Sadaqat Ali Khan, Ghulam Sarwar, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Mansoor Hayat Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, Sanaullah Khan, Hammad Azhar, Shafqat Mahmood, Malik Amir Dogar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Zartaj Gul, Faheem Khan, Saifur Rehman, Alamgir Khan, Ali Zaidi, Aftab Siddiqui, Ataullah Khan, Aftab Jahangir, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Najeeb Haroon, Qasim Suri and others.

Comments