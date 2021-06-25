Local body polls for cantonment boards countrywide slated in September

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has Friday announced the dates for pending local bodies elections in cantonment boards across the country, ARY News reported.

The polls will take place on September 9 while the day bracket to file nominations is set at July 26- to 29, ECP said.

ECP underlined the fact that the new constituencies of cantonment boards were carried out only in recent months.

Earlier this week, the ECP announced the schedule for the delimitation of neighborhood councils in Islamabad province ahead of local government (LG) elections in the federal capital.

According to the schedule, the fresh delimitation of constituencies of union councils, union committees and wards will be completed between 02 July to August 10.

According to the schedule, the polls supervisory body will issue the initial list of village and neighborhood councils on August 11.