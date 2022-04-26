ECP chief is PML-N’s planted agent, alleges Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja of being a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) agent, ARY News reported.

While addressing PTI Parliamentarians in Peshawar, the former prime minister accused the ECP CEC of being “partisan and dishonest” and working for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). PTI chairman also demanded Sikandar Sultan Raja to immediately step down as ECP chief.

“PTI doesn’t have confidence in chief election commissioner. When the country’s biggest party doesn’t have confidence in CEC, he must resign,” he added.

Imran Khan also slammed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for removing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officer investigation cases against him. “The first thing Shehbaz Sharif did after becoming the prime minister was removing the FIA officer investigating his case. This is how a Nation is destroyed,” said Imran Khan.

Former PM Khan reiterated the foreign conspiracy against his government took place when Pakistan’s economy was growing and country’s exports touched the $3 billion mark for the first time.

He once again asked the workers to get ready for the Islamabad march and he will make a call in a few weeks.

PTI stages protests outside ECP offices

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday staged demonstrations outside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) offices across the country against the “biased attitude” of the chief election commissioner (CEC).

In federal capital, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf staged a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters. The protest was attended by PTI leaders including Shibli Faraz and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed.

The protesters chanted slogans against ECP CEC and demanded the election body to initiate the process of de-seating disgruntled PTI lawmakers.

The protests were also held outside ECP offices in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Multan, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and other cities of the country.

