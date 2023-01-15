ECP chief urges people to exercise right to vote in Sindh LG polls

KARACHI: Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has urged the people of Karachi and Hyderabad to take part in the electoral exercise and express their confidence in democracy, ARY News reported.

In his message, he assured the voters that the ECP will ensure elections without any interference and that any attempt at orchestrating violence will be tackled with full force.

He also said that local governments were inevitable for democracy and progress.

ECP, polling staff and law enforcement agencies will live up to the expectations of the voters in ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, CEC Raja added.

He warned of strict action against those who violate the code of conduct.

The Polling for second phase of local government (LG) polls in Sindh was underway in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions with over 3.4 million people exercising their right to vote to elect their local governments.

The polling is taking place in seven districts of Karachi and nine districts of the Hyderabad division. Strict security measures have been put in place to ensure fair and transparent elections in both divisions.

Nearly 8,000 polling stations have been declared ‘sensitive’ or ‘highly sensitive’ in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad.

In Karachi, as many as 3,415 polling stations have been classified as sensitive, 1,496 as highly sensitive and 79 as normal.

Out of 2,674 polling stations in Hyde­rabad division, 1,270 are sensitive, 779 are highly sensitive and 625 are normal.

In Thatta and Sujawal all 1,008 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 185 highly sensitive.

Comments