ECP clarifies role in no-trust move, disqualification of dissident MNAs

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday clarified that it has nothing to do with the election and no-trust motion against the prime minister as per the rules of business and Constitution of Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported.

In a handout issued by the ECP after federal ministers have asked the commission to play its role over reports of floor-crossing of the MNAs, the commission said that it was speaker National Assembly who acts as a presiding officer during the process of election and no-trust move against the prime minister.

It further said that article 63 (A) of the Constitution sheds light on the disqualification in case of floor crossing and the party head will apprise the presiding officer that is the speaker and chief election commissioner with regard to declaration of the defection of the lawmaker.

However, before the declaration, the party head will listen to the concerned member. The role of the ECP will begin after a formal declaration from the speaker and the commission had to decide on the matter within 30 days of it.

The commission further said that the ECP was acting as per law and constitutional obligations and could however play its role if necessary powers are authorized to it.

