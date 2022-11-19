ECP completes preparations for general elections: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed its preparations for the next general elections, AYR News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to details, the electoral watchdog completed its preparations for the next general elections and acquired non-sensitive material and papers for ballot papers.

Sources told ARY News that printing of material was being carried out while delimitations of constituencies have been completed. The ECP has also updated the electoral lists and prepared the data of polling staff, sources claimed.

Sources also claimed that data regarding polling stations has also been prepared, adding that preparation of election staff training has also completed. “Lists of returning officers (Ros) and Deputy ROs have also been prepared,” they added.

However, the appointments of ROs and DROs will be announced before the elections. The ECP has also prepared Plan A and Plan B for the polls. The ECP has summoned an important meeting related to general elections on November 22.

All provincial election commissioners and wings have been summoned to the meeting. The participants of the meeting would be apprised of the preparations. Informed sources in the electoral watchdog said that the body was fully prepared for the polls.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Election commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided to accelerate preparations for the next general elections.

According to details, the election commission has asked the provincial government to submit lists of officers from grade 17 and above.

The ECP sent letters to the chief secretaries of four provinces and sought a list of officers who have good credentials and deserves to be nominated as returning officers for the next general elections.

