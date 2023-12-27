ECP constitutes Election Monitoring and Control Centre for complaints

ISLAMABAD: The election commission has constituted Election Monitoring and Control Centre (EMCC) for general election 2024, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The EMCC has been established to facilitate general public, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has stated.

The centre will provide convenience for contact and file complaints with regard to election, a spokesperson said. “The election commission will take prompt action to redress timely a complaint”.

Control Rooms have also been established at provincial, divisional and district levels along with the election commission secretariat Islamabad.

“The EMCC will initially work from 8:00 in the morning to 6:00 pm in evening,” spokesman said. “From mid-January 2024 to the polling day of February 08 and till completion of election results the centre will work round-the-clock”.

“The control centre also have social media and electronic media monitoring facility,” according to spokesman.

People could file their complaints at [email protected], spokesman stated.

It is to be mentioned here that the candidates have filed nomination papers in the first phase of the election schedule till Dec 24.

The candidates’ nomination papers being scrutinized at the ongoing stage.