ECP contempt: IHC declares jail trial of Fawad Chaudhry as void

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared jail trial of former minister Fawad Chaudhry in ECP contempt case as null and void, ARY News reported.

The high court bench comprises of Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz declared the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Chief Election Commissioner contempt case against Fawad Chaudhry as void.

The bench abrogated entire proceedings of the jail trial in the election commission contempt case.

The court while hearing a petition of Fawad Chaudhry also annulled the indictment in Adiala jail and order of jail trial in the ECP contempt case.

The charge sheet of the election commission’s contempt would stand ineffective with the high court’s decision.

It is pertinent to mention that PTI founder and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry were indicted in the ECP contempt case on Jan 3, 2024.

During the hearing, the accused in the case were formally charged through a read-aloud indictment.

In August 2022, the ECP issued notices to the founder of PTI and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against the Chief Election Commissioner and the electoral watchdog.