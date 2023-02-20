ECP decides not to attend election meeting at presidency

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday decided against attending the meeting summoned by President Arif Alvi to discuss the dates for holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in a consultative meeting of the ECP chaired by Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja, to decide whether to accept or reject the invitation made by Presidency.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stuck to its yesterday’s stance of no need for consultation with President Alvi for elections in provinces.

The sources within the ECP said that the was of view to announcing dates for elections in Punjab and KP as the matters are currently being heard in the courts.

In a letter written to the President Secretariat, the Election Commission said it may not be able to enter into a process of consultation with the Presidency, as the matter is subjudice at various judicial fora. It said a final decision in this regard will be taken at the meeting today.

“It is clarified that the Constitution does not empower the ECP to appoint a poll date in case of the dissolution of a provincial assembly by the governor or due to afflux of time as provided in Article 112(1) of the Constitution,” the letter highlighted.

