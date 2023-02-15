ECP decides to challenge LHC ruling on Punjab polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to challenge Lahore High Court’s (LHC) order on holding general elections in Punjab, ARY News reported.

Last week, the LHC had ordered the ECP to immediately announce the date for elections in Punjab while announcing its verdict on a plea filed by the PTI against the delay in holding polls.

The decision to challenge the LHC ruling was taken in the ECP meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja to mull over high court directions to hold Punjab Assembly elections within a period of 90 days.

Governor to move LHC for clarity over his role

Following the meeting with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman has decided to approach Lahore High Court (LHC) to seek clarity over his role in the consultative process for announcing the election date in the province.

According to details, Punjab Governor chaired a consultative meeting with a three-member ECP committee to finalise the date for the provincial elections after Lahore High Court (LHC) issued order in this regard.

The meeting was attended by ECP Secretary Umer Hameed, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar and other officials.

During the meeting, Baligh Ur Rehman said that there were some issues in the high court’s order that required “clarification and interpretation”. He said the court would be approached about the matter after consulting with constitutional and legal experts.

LHC orders ECP to hold Punjab polls in 90 days

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to organise by-polls in Punjab within three months.

The LHC’s Justice Jawad Hassan announced the reserved verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition seeking the court orders for Punjab by-polls.

In a 16-page short verdict, the high court ordered the election commission for organising by-polls in Punjab within 90 days.

The LHC directed the electoral watchdog to issue the election schedule in accordance with the Constitution.

It further stated that the elections should be conducted within 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly in accordance with the Constitution.

