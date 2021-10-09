ECP decides to hold LB polls in phases

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to direct federal and provincial governments for early local bodies (LB) polls, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The country’s supreme electoral body has decided to hold local bodies polls in phases across the country for which it has decided to direct the federation and the provinces.

Sources further said that the ECP will direct Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to hold by-elections in the month of November, while the body has also sought funds from the federation and provinces for holding the local bodies polls.

In this context, the ECP has written a letter to the Finance Ministry, seeking funds for the upcoming polls.

Earlier this month, the election commission had reserved its verdict after hearing on the local bodies elections in Islamabad.

Director-General Law of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had stressed for an early election of local councils in Islamabad.

“Federal authorities are legislating to grant more powers to the local councils”, Secretary Interior Ministry said in the hearing. “How much time will be required for it,” ECP Member from Balochistan asked. “I am in contact with the Secretary Law, the elections will likely be held in six months,” secretary interior replied.

