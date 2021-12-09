ECP ‘decides’ to hold local bodies elections in Islamabad via EVMs

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to hold local bodies elections in Islamabad via electronic voting machines (EVMs) following legislation passed by the Parliament, making it obligatory for the election body to hold polls through the machines.

According to sources privy to the matter, the ECP has written a letter to the ministry of science and technology for the provision of 3900 EVMs.

It emerged that the ECP would use EVM for the election of Islamabad mayor as the election body said in its letter that after an ordinance, they are bound to use it for the local bodies elections.

“The EVMs will be used at 800 polling stations,” they said as the letter sought 3100 machines for the polling stations and 800 additional for a backup.

The sources said that the commission has also sought technical help from the ministry to train its staff in project management, support services, production testing, quality control, risk management, security mechanism certification and other necessary training needed to use the voting machines.

Previously, it has been reported that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided to carry out a pilot project of using electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the local bodies elections.

It emerged the commission would experimentally use the EVM during the local bodies elections and the result of the pilot project would determine the feasibility of its use in the next general elections.

“The ECP has sought 70 EVMs for the pilot project,” the sources said adding that the commission now awaits a response from the ministry of science and technology in this regard.

