ECP declares Election Act Ordinance ‘illegal’, issues revised version

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday has declared the Election Act Amendment Ordinance ‘illegal’, saying that section 181-A of the Ordinance is in direct conflict with Section-233 of the Election Act, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that the ordinance was issued by the government by neglecting the mandate of the country’s supreme electoral body. “Formation of code of conduct is the mandate of ECP,” the sources privy to the development said.

Terming the Election Act Amendment Ordinance as illegal, the ECP has issued a revised code of conduct.

According to the revised code of conduct prime ministers, chief ministers, governors are banned from campaigning during the elections. Speakers, federal ministers and advisers to the PM will also not be able to campaign however; members of the assembly are allowed to participate in the election campaign.

The code of conduct states that MPAs, MNA and local government elected representatives would be able to participate in the election campaign but also be bound by the rules and regulations.

Read more: NA passes Election Act Amendment Bill, grants voting right to overseas Pakistanis

Section 181-A of the Election Act states, “Government officials or elected representatives, including local government officials shall not campaign and announce development schemes for a constituency after the announcement of election schedule.” However, through a presidential ordinance, the government amended Section 181-A to enable public office holders to campaign after the announcement of election schedule.

The government has issued the election act amendment ordinance after the election body took strict action against federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur and KP Minister for transport Shad Mohammad Khan over the election code of conduct violation. The ECP said that after the ordinance, the government will be able to use state resources and machinery for the election campaign and thus the election candidate would not get level playing field.

Here is the complete copy of the revised code of conduct issued by the ECP:

Comments