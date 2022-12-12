ECP delists Imran Khan’s party chairmanship case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has delisted hearing of five cases scheduled for hearing on Tuesday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

As per details, the cases including de-seating Imran Khan as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf head, non-submission of election expenditure details, seizing prohibiting funding and plea seeking the release of victory notification of Imran Khan in the recent by-polls have been delisted.

The above mentioned cases were scheduled to be heard tomorrow, but due to the unavailability of the bench, now will be heard on December 20, the ECP said.

Earlier on December 8, the Supreme Court of Pakistan quashed the contempt of court case against former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan.

According to the details, the case against Imran Khan was delisted due to the unavailability of the bench.

Headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, a five-member bench of the top court conducted a hearing of the contempt case against the former premier.

