ECP denies deferring Feb 08 elections over Senate resolution

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday expressed its inability to accept the Senate resolution seeking postponement of February 08 election, ARY News reported.

The election commission in a letter to the Senate Secretariat wrote that the electoral body reviewed the upper house resolution in a session.

“The ECP had fixed Feb 08 date for polling after consultation with the President,” letter read. “Caretaker governments have been issued instructions to ensure law and order,” ECP said.

“The election commission has completed all preparations for holding general elections,” according to letter.

“General elections as well as local council elections used to happen in the past in winter. The ECP has also assured the Supreme Court of holding elections on Feb 08,” letter read.

“It will be inappropriate for election commission to put off general elections at this stage”.

Earlier today, Senator Dilawar Khan in a letter addressed to Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani pointed out inaction of the election commission over the house’s resolution passed on January 05, seeking postponement of the election.

“As the custodian of the house, you must ensure to seek compliance of the resolution and postponement of Feb 08 elections,” the letter further read.

It is to be mentioned here that another resolution seeking delay in the February 08 polls were moved in the Senate on last Sunday, citing the weather and security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Senator Hilalur Rehman of the Independent Parliamentary Group submitted the resolution citing severe cold weather, snowfall, and security challenges as the hindrances for the general elections.

It added that the date of Feb 8 to hold the elections is not suitable. The resolution urged the ECP to delay polls to a date which was acceptable for all the relevant stakeholders.

It merits mention here that it was the third resolution moved in the upper house demanding delay in elections.

A similar resolution was tabled in the Senate a couple of days ago.

The resolution was moved by Senator Hidayatullah, a member of Pakistan’s upper house from the Independent Parliamentary Group.

It is to be noted that earlier this month, the Upper House of Parliament adopted a resolution, which was moved by independent Senator Dilawar Khan during a session with only 15 lawmakers in attendance. It sought polls delay in the light of extreme weather in hilly areas and the deteriorating security situation.