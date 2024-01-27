ECP directs for No Load Shedding on polling day

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has directed the Power Division to avoid power load shedding on February 08 citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In view of apprehensions with regard to adverse impact on the electoral process, the ECP has directed the competent authority to evade power load shedding on the polling day for general election 2024.

The electoral body has informed the authorities in writing to stay away from power outages on the polling day.

Pakistan is scheduled to elect its National Assembly and provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces on February 08 polling day.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had announced election schedule on December 15. The election will be held on 336 seats of the lower house and a party that wins at least 169 seats will be eligible to form the next government of the country.