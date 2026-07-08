ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed all political parties to submit their annual financial statements for the fiscal year 2025-26 by August 29, 2026, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the ECP said the financial statements must be submitted under Section 210 of the Election Act, 2017. The documents should include details of annual income and expenses, funding sources, assets, and audited accounts.

The commission also said every party must attach an audit report prepared by a chartered accountant along with a certificate signed by the party head confirming that the party did not receive funds from any prohibited source.

According to the ECP, forms containing overwriting or cutting will not be accepted. Political parties must also submit account statements covering the period from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026.

The commission clarified that only an authorised party office-bearer can submit the annual financial statements, while documents sent through fax or courier service will not be accepted.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) mulled over holding local government elections in Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A session of the ECP, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja summoned chief secretary and secretary local government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 1st in personal capacity.

The meeting also decided to issue a notice to the KP government after its failure to provide required maps and data to the election commission.

The session directed the KP government to provide maps and the data of 15 districts before July 1st.

The ECP also expressed concern over Islamabad administration’s not providing required maps and notification to the ECP till now and decided to serve notice to the Chief Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of the capital city.

The matter of the Islamabad local councils’ election was also fixed for hearing on July 1st.

The meeting was directed to prepare schedule for local elections in Punjab after completion of delimitation in the province.

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