ECP to discuss general election, decide on PTI top office issue

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday summoned a meeting to discuss matters related to the upcoming general election, ARY News reported.

The ECP session scheduled to be held at 2:00pm today, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, will discuss the general election.

The ECP will also consider the issue of removing the Chairman PTI from the top party office after being sentenced in Toshakhana case.

The election commission’s concerned officials have been directed to ensure their presence in the meeting.

The electoral watchdog was waiting for a detailed judgment from sessions court regarding the removal of the PTI chairman from top party office.

A key issue with regard to the upcoming general elections will likely to be discussed in the ECP meeting, has been holding the polls on the basis of Population Census 2023.

The census figures were passed by the Council of Common Interests (CCI) in a session last Saturday.