ECP dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s plea seeking re-election in NA-15

MANSEHRA: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected Nawaz Sharif’s plea challenging the election victory of PTI-backed candidate from NA-15 Mansehra, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of the ECP, headed by Sindh member Nisar Durrani, conducted the hearing.

“The petitioner may approach the Election Tribunal,” the verdict read. The ECP also ordered the Returning Officer RO to complete the results in three days.

Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer termed the election “unconstitutional, illegal, and against election rules”.

During previous hearing, Javed Jadoon counsel of Nawaz Sharif maintained that they have not received Form 45s from 123 voting stations, despite having received a copy of the returning officer’s (RO) response on Monday evening.

The counsel of Nawaz Sharif added that the ballot boxes were not sealed, adding that the poll in the constituency was ‘rigged’. “There was more vote-rigging and tampering in NA-15 than in Daska in the past”, he added.

Babar Awan who appeared on behalf of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate, maintained that the case ought to be referred to the election tribunal for an investigation if the bags’ seals were broken.

“The ECP has already formed election tribunals and the NA-15 matter should be sent to a tribunal,” Babar added.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI-backed independent candidate Shahzada Gustasap Khan won the seat with 105,249 votes, while Nawaz Sharif finished runner-up with 80,382 votes.