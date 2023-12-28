ECP dismisses plea to remove interim minister Fawad Hassan Fawad from his post

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday dismissed the plea seeking the removal of the interim federal minister, Fawad Hassan Fawad, from his post due to ‘political affiliation’, ARY News reported.

The petition filed by the high court advocate Syed Aziz Uddin Kaka Khel, prompted the election commission to address this matter.

The ECP thoroughly examined the plea, considering the potential implications on the political landscape, and found insufficient evidence to warrant his removal from the appointed role.

The ECP gave a safe verdict on the request and rejected the plea of Aziz Uddin Kaka Khel.

Earlier to this, the ECP has ordered to remove Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Ahad Cheema from his post.

An ex-civil servant, who served in grade BPS-20 for more than 15 years, also remained Adviser to the then-PM Shehbaz Sharif on the establishment.

The verdict was issued after a hearing on petitions moved against federal ministers and advisers over their political associations.

The election commission had issued notices to Federal Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad, Adviser Ahad Cheema and Principal Secretary to the PM Tauqeer Shah.