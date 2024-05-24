ECP employees to get three salaries as bonus

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided to give three salaries as bonus to its officers and employees, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting an official document.

According to letters dispatched to the provincial election commissioners, the ECP has informed that employees and officers will get three basic salaries as bonus.

Those who are facing departmental inquiries and moved to services tribunals or judiciary will not be eligible for the bonus, the ECP letter stated.

Sources have claimed that the ECP has already given two salary bonuses to its employees in March after conducting the general elections in February.

As per rules of the finance ministry, no institution is allowed to give five bonuses to its staff in a single fiscal year.

Following the general elections on February 8, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja lauded the services of the body’s staff, law enforcement agencies and the local administration on the peaceful conduct of the polls that ensured smooth transfer of powers from the caretakers to the elected government.

However, allegations of rigging were also raised on the process.

In a shocking ‘revelation’, Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha – who stepped down from his post – confessed to be involved in rigging the Pakistan general elections 2024.

Taking responsibility for what he termed a “heinous crime,” Chatha implicated not only himself but also accused the Election Commission of Pakistan and Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa of involvement in the ‘rigging’ — a claim denied by the ECP and the CJP.