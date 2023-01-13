ECP ensure foolproof security during Karachi Hyderabad LG polls

KARACHI: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday ensured foolproof security for local body polls amid the terror attack threats, ARY News reported.

ECP secretary Omar Hamid ensured the citizen of Karachi and Hyderabad strict security ahead of LG polls. He told people of Karachi and Hyderabad to Prepare for the Local government election, adding “Security briefing has been taken, there will be sufficient number of police and rangers in the polling stations.”

“Threat alert is has been issued but it is not that serious, there is nothing to panic,” said ECP secretary.

Sources told ARY News that the preparations of LG polls has started, ballot boxes and ballot papers has been transported to the office Of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) East, also there is a heavy presence of security officers outside the office.

Earlier today, security was put on high alert after terror attack threats ahead of the local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Sources told ARY News that banned outfits Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Balochistan Liberation Army can carry out terrorist attacks in Sindh. Moreover, terrorists can also carry out any attack during LG polls.

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have warned of terror threats in the upcoming local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) held a session to review the security arrangements for the Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls which was attended by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) including senior police officers.

During the briefing, the election commission was apprised that the threat of terrorism came from a banned outfit that threatened to carry out explosions during the election process.

