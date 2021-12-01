ECP moving in right direction over EVM use: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is moving in the right direction over the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), ARY NEWS reported.

He said that the ECP has constituted committees over the use of EVM and is trying to implement the legislation carried out by the Parliament.

“The law will have to be changed if the ECP is unable to use the EVMs,” Fawad Chaudhry said adding that institutions are legally bound to implementation on legislation passed by the Parliament.

Speaking on procurement of EVMs, he said that the ECP would invite bids for the procurement of the machines that would result in companies approaching the commission and providing the machines on demand.

Read More: ECP LEGALLY BOUND TO USE EVMS IN UPCOMING BY-ELECTIONS: FAWAD

He further shared that elections are being held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the local leadership wanted Prime Minister Imran Khan to address gatherings in the province.

“The local bodies elections are also going to be held in Punjab,” he said adding that people vote for Imran Khan and wanted him to reach out to the public.

Read More: ECP WRITES LETTER TO GOVT, SEEKS FUNDS FOR EVM PROCUREMENT

“The core committee meeting on Thursday will take some important decisions in this regard,” he said.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!