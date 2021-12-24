Third-party testing of EVMs mandatory: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rubbished ‘irresponsible media statements’ and said the institution was responsibly working on i-voting and electronic voting machines (EVMs), ARY News reported on Friday.

The spokesperson said in a statement that the concerned committees had given the briefing to the ECP on December 23.

It added that international standards could not be neglected for tendering the EVMs and third-party testing was also mandatory.

The spokesperson said that misleading information is being spread through irresponsible media statements. The ECP said that some people were unaware of the technology and the institution is ready to provide them with the relevant briefings.

The commission issued a warning not to intervene in electoral matters and tactics to pressurise the institution. The spokesperson added that ECP will continue its work without accepting any pressure.

Earlier in May, President Arif Alvi had promulgated Election (second amendment) ordinance 2021, allowing voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the election process.

According to the ordinance issued by the president, changes had been made to section 94 (1) and section 103 of the Election Act 2017.

The amendments will help in ensuring that overseas Pakistanis vote during the next general election.

Furthermore, the ECP would also be bound to purchase electronic voting machines (EVMs) ahead of the general election as amendments were made in sections pertaining to the use of biometric machines for a pilot project.

