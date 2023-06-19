ECP expedites preparations for general, LG elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has expedited preparations for general elections and local government (LG) polls in Punjab and Balochistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reviewed ongoing preparations regarding general elections and LG polls in Punjab and Balochistan in a high-level session chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja today.

The CEC ordered to complete election preparations in accordance with the schedule and said that no tolerance will be shown for any kind of negligence.

During a briefing, it was told that the purchases of the necessary election material and printing paper for ballot papers. The ECP officials said that they ensured the secure storage of the election material and also prepared the draft list of polling stations.

In accordance with the law, the last date for registration, extraction and correction for the voters is July 13.

The ECP officials further briefed that the commission formally commenced public awareness drive regarding the general elections and was in contact with the concerned authorities for the compilation and delivery of the electoral lists.

They added that the notification regarding the District Returning Officers (DROs), Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) will be issued in accordance with the timeline. A data bank has been established to appoint the polling staff.

The ECP has also contacted the federal and provincial governments for the preparations for the upcoming polls.

Moreover, a briefing was also given on the LG polls in Punjab and Balochistan. The CEC directed to ensure timely delimitation in Quetta district and the organisation of LG polls.

During the briefing, it was told that the registration of electoral groups in Punjab will be completed by July 17 and the ECP will also issue the schedule for the LG polls soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that the tenure of LG representatives had expired on December 31 – 2021 in Punjab. The authorities completed new delimitations on February 12 – 2023 under Punjab Local Government (LG) Act.