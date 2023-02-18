ECP expresses concerns over President Alvi’s ‘choice of words’

ISLAMABAD: Responding to President Dr Arif Alvi’s letter, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has expressed reservations over the words used by the president while addressing constitutional institutions, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In the letter, the electoral watchdog – while expressing reservations – said that president should have use a “better choice of words” while addressing other constitutional institutions.

“The office of the president is the highest constitutional body whereas all other constitutional and legal bodies are under constitutional obligation to offer utmost respect for the president,” the letter stated.

“We are sure that it is impartial and expect paternal guidance from this prestigious in office towards other constitutional bodies,” the ECP wrote, adding that there will be better choice of words while addressing such other constitutional institutions.

The letter further stated that the ECP abides by the Constitution and the law and that the electoral watchdog’s job was to conduct elections whereas the president and the governors were responsible for announcing election dates.

“According to Article 48(5) of the Constitution, where the National Assembly is dissolved by the president, he shall appoint a date for the election and appoint a Caretaker cabinet,” it noted, adding: “Under Article 105(3)(a), he shall appoint a date for General Elections to the assembly and shall appoint a caretaker cabinet”.

The ECP pointed out that after dissolution of both provincial assemblies, the commission approached governors of both provinces for appointment of a date for elections, and also sent reminders.

The letter maintained that the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered a meeting with the governor regarding the provincial assembly elections and ECP officials met with governors. However, the governor refrained from providing an election date and stated that he “intends to approach the legal forum”.

President Alvi writes to ECP

Earlier on Feb 8, President Arif Alvi asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately issue the election schedule for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja today, President ArifAlvi said that the election of an assembly is to be held within 90 days of the dissolution as provided by Article 224(2) of the Constitution.

He expressed his displeasure over the “apathy and inaction” on the part of the electoral watchdog, which had not responded to his earlier letter as yet.

The president wrote that he had “waited anxiously that the ECP would realise its constitutional duties to proceed and act accordingly, but he was extremely dismayed by the electoral watchdog’s poignant approach on this important matter”.

The Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved on Jan 18 and Jan 14, respectively, after former prime minister Imran Khan had announced to dissolve assemblies in an attempt to force the government to hold snap polls.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, polls need to be held for the dissolved assemblies in 90 days.

