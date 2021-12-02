ECP extends date of voter verification drive

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the last date of the ongoing door to door verification of electoral rolls campaign across the country

According to ECP, the last date has been extended till December 21 to facilitate people.

The ECP had started the door-to-door voting lists updating campaign from November 6, 2021.

The second phase of electoral rolls verification would commence from January 26, next year and continue till March 11.

The preliminary draft of the electoral rolls would be displayed in designated display centers for public review.

The voters could add their names to the list and remove the names of deceased voters and voters who had shifted elsewhere.

The review officers would decide about the authenticity of voter lists’ objections in their respective areas.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the voters to check their registration status on voters’ lists by sending SMS with their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number to its service 8300.

