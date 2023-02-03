ECP fails to decide dates for elections in Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has failed to decide dates for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Friday.

The ECP met again for consultation on the election dates in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in line with the letters forwarded by the governors.

The country’s supreme electoral body’s Law Wing briefed the members on the letters written by the governors of Punjab and KP for the by-elections.

The sources within the ECP have vowed to clear all the legal hurdles for the by-polls in the provincial assemblies.

The Election Commission of Pakistan wrote letters to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governors on January 25.

The ECP in its letters to Punjab and KP governors recommended Governor Baligh ur Rehman to hold elections in Punjab between April 09 to 13.

Similarly, the election body had suggested the KP governor for holding elections in the province between April 15 to 17.

