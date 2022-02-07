ECP to announce Faisal Vawda disqualification verdict on Feb 9

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce its reserved verdict on Wednesday in a case relating to the disqualification of PTI’s Senator Faisal Vawda.

A three-member ECP bench had reserved the verdict last year in December on applications seeking disqualification of Vawda over allegedly concealing information about his dual nationality.

Speaking outside the ECP, the PTI leader said he had submitted along with evidence all things that he was asked to furnish.

“Faisal Vawda has already resigned from the National Assembly’s seat,” his counsel had earlier argued before the bench headed by the Chief Election Commissioner.

“The election commission is not a court of law, it could constitute a tribunal for inquiry. His nomination papers were not challenged with the Returning Officer and at the election tribunal,” the counsel said.

“His statement on oath has been totally correct,” the lawyer argued.

The counsel said that the commission has already set its mind. “The matter has been under the hearing for last one year, we didn’t take much time if we had made our mind,” member ECP Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi remarked.

