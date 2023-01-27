ECP finalises code of conduct draft for general elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday has decided to consult political parties on the code of conduct draft finalised for the upcoming general elections in the country, ARY News reported.

As per details, the code of conduct draft for the next general elections in the country has been finalsied and the ECP has summoned the head of 21 political parties of the country on February 2 for consultation and seek their recommendations.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja will chair the meeting on February 2 at 2pm for which invitations to political parties including Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Awami National Party, Balochistan National Party, Awami Muslim League, Jamhoori Wattan Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pashtunkhwa PKMAP, Raah-e-Haq, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional and others.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) wrote letters to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governors regarding the holding of elections in both provinces.

The ECP in its letters to Punjab and KP governors has suggested dates for holding elections in both provinces. The ECP has recommended Governor Baligh ur Rehman to hold elections in Punjab between April 09 to 13.

Similarly, the election body has recommended the KP governor for holding elections in the province between April 15 to 17, according to the ECP letter.

