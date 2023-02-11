ECP finalizes preparations for Punjab, KP assemblies polls: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized preparations to hold provincial assemblies’ elections in Punjab and KP, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In proposed election schedule polling date for Punjab has been fixed on 09 April and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 16 April, according to sources.

The election schedule for Punjab will likely to be released next week.

According to sources, preparations for operational matters, deployment of electoral staff and procurement of election material has been finalized.

Polling day for election will be announced after final approval from the election commission.

The Lahore High Court on Friday ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold by-polls in Punjab within three months.

Justice Jawad Hassan announced the verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition seeking the court orders for Punjab by-polls.

In a 16-page verdict, the high court ordered the election commission to hold by-polls in Punjab within 90 days.

The LHC directed the electoral watchdog to issue the election schedule in accordance with the Constitution within 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly.

