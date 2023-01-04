ECP fixes hearing of Karachi LG polls case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed the hearing of the Karachi local government (LG) polls case on Friday, ARY News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will also hear the case related to the appointment of district administrators in Karachi.

The commission issued notices to the Sindh government, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ahead of the hearing.

In a relevant development today, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) suffered a setback as the Sindh government has removed administrators of Hyderabad and Karachi’s East and Korangi districts on orders from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to details, the Sindh government has removed the administrators of Hyderabad and Karachi’s East and Korangi districts recommended by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

The provincial government reverse the appointment of Muhammad Farooque, Syed Shakeel Ahmed and Muhammad Sharif as the administrators of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and district municipal corporations of Korangi and East districts, respectively.

The ECP, in a letter to the local government secretary, said it had imposed a ban on transfer/posting during the conduct of local government (LG) elections.

The electoral watchdog directed the local government secretary to either withdraw the order or kept it in abeyance till the culmination of the second phase of the local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

