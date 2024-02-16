19.9 C
Saturday, February 17, 2024
ECP forms tribunals to hear polls’ results-related pleas

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) formed election tribunals in Balochistan and Sindh for hearing polls’ results related pleas.

Justice Muhammad Karim Khan Agha and Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry of the Sindh High Court (SHC) would hear petitions for the Karachi Division.

Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro will be heading an election tribunal for the Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions while Justice Amjad Ali Sahito will hold hearings in the Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad divisions.

Justice Muhammad Saleem Jessar has been appointed to the election tribunal for the Larkana division.

Similarly, Justice Abdullah Baloch, Justice Rozi Khan Barrech, and Justice Muhammad Aamir Nawaz Rana of the Balochistan High Court would hear elections-related pleas in the province.

The ECP made these appointments on the recommendations of Chief Justices of the Balochistan and Sindh High Courts.

The tribunals would address the petitions about ‘irregularities’ and rigging accusations in the elections and subsequent bye-elections.

