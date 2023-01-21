ECP gets Rs18bn for general elections

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has provided Rs18 billion to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the upcoming general elections in the country, ARY News reported on Saturday citing sources.

The ECP has asked for Rs18 billion for pre-election preparations as the commission is facing difficulties in preparing for the elections.

Sources said that the ECP will use this amount for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The ECP has demanded Rs57 billion from the government for the next general elections. Of this amount, Rs27 billion will be received in the current financial year.

The commission will receive the remaining Rs20 billion in the next fiscal year.

It is pertinent to mention here that overall expenditures of the 2018 general polls were Rs31 billion.

Earlier on November 29, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet had approved a technical grant to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for general elections.

Comments