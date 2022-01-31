ECP hands over PTI foreign funding record to Akbar S Babar

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday handed over volume-VIII of the secret record of the PTI’s foreign funding to petitioner Akbar S. Babar, ARY News reported.

The volume, which was duly packed handed over by an ECP official to the petitioner.

Director General Law of the ECP prohibited the media to take photos of the volume VIII of the PTI’s funding record.

Petitioner Akbar S. Babar earlier told media that after January 18 ECP order that all documents should be made part of the record, “we were told to give application, which we had submitted on January 20”.

“We are in the first phase getting the most important documents from the election commission,” Babar said.

“The scrutiny committee had taken this record from the State Bank in July 2018. The copy of this record is being handed over to us after almost four years,” he said. “The copies of all record could not be handed over in a day.”

“I am grateful to the election commission that it has taken this important step,” petitioner said.

“The next hearing of the case will be held on Feb 1st (tomorrow),” we will demand the record of four key employees of the central office,” he said.

“The PTI has accepted that the four employees were empowered to get funds,” he added.

The sources earlier disclosed that the ECP will provide the secret record of the PTI’s foreign funding to petitioner Akbar S. Babar today.

The record attached with the scrutiny committee report and eight secret volumes will be handed over to the petitioner.

“All record related to PTI has been included in eight volumes,” sources said.

“Around 2.2 billion rupees illegal funding was proved,” sources said.

“US dollars 7.5 million funding was surfaced in the report compiled by the scrutiny committee,” sources said.

Comments